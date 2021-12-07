Champions League: Liverpool fans attacked with bottles and chairs in Milan

Liverpool FC fans were allegedly attacked in Milan while visiting to watch the Champions League match.

The Liverpool fans were “targeted” while they were out enjoying food and drink in the city, with one man telling the ECHO that he needed stitched after being hit on the head during the incident.

The man, who doesn’t wish to be named, told the ECHO he was in a “small pub” when around 30 men dressed in black arrived and started to throw bottles and chairs.

He said: “Basically a firm of lads in all black turned up to a small pub we were at. Threw bottles and chairs at us.”

“They were spitting at us and throwing stuff. A few of us stood up and […] I ended up in middle of the gang fighting.”

“They were throwing bottles and chairs and flipping tables. A few of [our] fans tried to seek shelter in one of the bars.”

“I was struck with an item, either a bat, bottle or chair, I’m not sure, and it split my head open.”

“I managed to get inside the bar and the rats then got off. A girl called Jen held towels on my head.”

“The ambulance staff urged me to go to the hospital where I’ve had to have stitches in my head.”

He also took to Twitter, writing: “Reds, be careful over in Milan. I’m currently in the ozzy [hospital], 10 stitches and awaiting a scan. Is what it is.”

David Jones from Formby, Liverpool, witnessed the alleged attack and filmed the start of it.

The video footage was shared on Twitter and shows commotion along Ripa di Porta Ticinese – a popular canal side area that is lined with bars and restaurants.

David told the ECHO that gangs of men threw tables and chairs in the incident.

“Dotted groups of Liverpool fans were along the canal in the bars enjoying food and a beer. Few chants now and again but nothing rowdy at all.”

“Local bar owners were coming out having a laugh with the Liverpool fans and then all of a sudden a group of about 20 or more lads walk in front of the canal by us target two bars close by attack one man who ended up having to go to hospital with head injuries.”

He added: “[They were] throwing bottles, chairs and tables into other bars targeting the fans and then after a few fans stood their ground the group ram off.”