Breaking: Spain approves Covid vaccination for children aged 5 to 11.

SPAIN approves Covid vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 with more than 3 million children able to receive Pfizer’s vaccine from December 15.

The news follows the announcement from European Medicines Agency (EMA) who gave the green light on Thursday, November 25, for children aged between 5 and 11 years old to be vaccinated with Pfizer against Covid-19.

The Spanish ministry of health expects to receive 3.2 million vaccines between the remainder of this month and January, which would be enough to inoculate the first dose to practically all children between 5 and 11 years (3.3 million). The second dose would be administered eight weeks later.

According to health ministry data, the incidence rate in this age range is reportedly soaring with 390 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the general average of 234.

Now that it has been approved, it will now be up to the regional authorities to decide how, when and where to vaccinate children, who will not receive the same dose as those over 12 and adults, but a third (10 micrograms instead of 30).

One option could be primary care clinics (something that has not been done for the rest of the population) and another, hospitals and centres specifically set up for the covid vaccine, which are currently immersed in the third doses (or second doses in the case of having received the Janssen single-dose vaccine).

Communities will also have to decide whether vaccinations should start with the most vulnerable (cancer patients, for example) or by age group.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,000 children have been hospitalised in Spain, with 300 hospitalisations in ICUs and 37 deaths (half of them children under the age of 10). These figures are similar to those for other diseases.

