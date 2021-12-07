Avalanche and storm warnings put Spain on alert. 10 autonomous communities in Spain are on yellow or orange warnings for extreme weather.

A new weather front entering Spain on Tuesday, December 7, has put many communities on alert. The Valencian community along with nine communities in the north of the peninsula are on yellow or orange warnings. The weather warnings have been put in place due to strong winds, the risk of avalanches as snow thaws and storm surges, according to La Opinion de Murcia.

Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castile y Leon, Catalonia, Galicia, La Rioja and the Valencian Community are expected to be hit by strong gusts of wind on Tuesday, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The Galician coast can also expect rain and strong swells.

Many areas of Spain have recently been hit with snow which saw roads closed and warnings issued by the DGT. According to Aemet, avalanches could occur in Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre.

Storm warnings have been put in place for the Basque, Catalan, Asturian and Cantabrian coasts in addition to the Galician coast.

On Monday, December 6, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) called on drivers to exercise extreme caution. They warned people to be particularly careful on mountain roads. In total a snowstorm in the north of the Peninsula caused more than 100 roads to be affected. Many of the roads were on a red level alert. While other roads were said to be impassable and were given a black alert.

