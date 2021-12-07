Avalanche and storm warnings put Spain on alert

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Image: Pixabay

Avalanche and storm warnings put Spain on alert. 10 autonomous communities in Spain are on yellow or orange warnings for extreme weather.

A new weather front entering Spain on Tuesday, December 7, has put many communities on alert. The Valencian community along with nine communities in the north of the peninsula are on yellow or orange warnings. The weather warnings have been put in place due to strong winds, the risk of avalanches as snow thaws and storm surges, according to La Opinion de Murcia.

Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castile y Leon, Catalonia, Galicia, La Rioja and the Valencian Community are expected to be hit by strong gusts of wind on Tuesday, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The Galician coast can also expect rain and strong swells.

Many areas of Spain have recently been hit with snow which saw roads closed and warnings issued by the DGT. According to Aemet, avalanches could occur in Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre.

Storm warnings have been put in place for the Basque, Catalan, Asturian and Cantabrian coasts in addition to the Galician coast.

On Monday, December 6, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) called on drivers to exercise extreme caution. They warned people to be particularly careful on mountain roads. In total a snowstorm in the north of the Peninsula caused more than 100 roads to be affected. Many of the roads were on a red level alert. While other roads were said to be impassable and were given a black alert.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

