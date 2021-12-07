Austria: New chancellor Karl Nehammer confirms lockdown for the vaccinated ends on Sunday, “the lockdown for the unvaccinated continues”

Austria: New chancellor Karl Nehammer confirms lockdown for vaccinated people ends on Sunday, “the lockdown for the unvaccinated continues.”

UNVACCINATED people in Austria will remain in lockdown when the country’s general lockdown lifts on Sunday, December 12 for vaccinated people, new chancellor Karl Nehammer confirmed on December 7. He stated: “The lockdown for vaccinated ends on Sunday. The lockdown for the unvaccinated continues.”

The new chancellor, the day after he took office, announced that he had made a conscious decision not to give interviews so instead released the lockdown information via his Twitter account.

He said he wanted to be clear with his words, stating: “the question is not whether we can end the lockdown, but how and with which protective measures. The lockdown for the unvaccinated will remain,” the 49-year-old wrote.

“We have to acknowledge that the virus will remain a part of our lives. Science enables us to find ways to continue living freedom. Vaccination is our solution to achieve this freedom,” he concluded.

Ich habe mich gestern bewusst dazu entschieden, keine Interviews zu geben. Meinen Fokus habe ich auf konstruktive Gespräche zur Beratung über Öffnungsschritte gelegt – mit fast allen Oppositionsparteien sowie Expertinnen & Experten. Denn, es braucht ein Zugehen aufeinander! /1

— Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) December 7, 2021

Nehammer said he will continue to discuss the details of precautionary measures, restrictions and any regionally stricter measures at a federal-state summit on Wednesday, December 8.

Austria introduced a nationwide lockdown on November 22, which is set to end on December 12. But for unvaccinated people, the current exit restrictions would continue to apply.

According to the country’s health ministry, the number of new coronavirus infections has decreased significantly recently. The seven-day incidence almost halved during lockdown from more than 1,000 to around 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The situation in hospitals is said to be tense but stable.

Karl Nehammer, the current Minister of the Interior, took over the chancellor’s office four days after the resignation of the now-former Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who held that position for only 52 days.

In related news, Austria’s Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler stated on November 30 that the country is planning to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory – a measure which could come into effect as early as February 1.

