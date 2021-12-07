Amazon online services crash worldwide

Amazon Web Services has reportedly crashed across the planet this afternoon, Tuesday, December 7. This has apparently left thousands of frustrated users who were trying to purchase presents during the run-up to Christmas as they tried in vain to log in to the app.

Others had problems checking out their shopping carts.

DownDetector, the website that monitors the web, reported the first problems starting at around 10:30am ET (3.30pm GMT). According to their reports, Amazon’s services were down in North America, parts of Europe, and in Asia, all having issues. Some reported not being able to access Amazon Music services as well.

With only 18 days to Christmas, many people are doing their shopping online, so this latest problem is bound to infuriate anybody who was trying to access Amazon. There has been no word from the online giant as to the cause of the problem. As always, many consumers took to social media to vent their anger, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

