56k plunged into darkness as Storm Barra continues

Storm Barra continues to batter the UK as 56 thousand homes and businesses in the Republic of Ireland have been plunged into darkness.

Ireland’s housing minister has said that the storm is only “halfway through.”

Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “We are only halfway through. The winds may increase, and are projected to do so later in the day and into the evening.”

“Not that there’s any sense of complacency. The public have responded really well, but just to be on their guard.”

“I think people should be on their guard throughout today and into tonight.”


The storm was given a triple threat weather warning from the Met Office for heavy snow, 80mph gales and hazardous snow and ice, causing disruption across the country.

