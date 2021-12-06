Young couple die after vehicle plunges into a canal in Girona

Young couple die after their vehicle plunges into a canal in Girona



A tragic accident occurred this morning, Sunday, December 5, in the Girona municipality of Sils, when two young people died as the result of a car accident. Local Police sources revealed that the incident involved their vehicle leaving the road and ending up submerged in a canal, upside down.

Emergency services were alerted to the event at around 8am, after a passing motorist spotted the vehicle under the water. Members of the Underwater Firefighters Unit of the Generalitat of Catalonia participated in the recovery of the two occupants from the vehicle. The deceased are both reported to be aged in their twenties.

Three Mossos d’Esquadra patrols, along with several from the Sils Local Police also attended the scene of the incident. According to initial information, the car left the road in a floodplain and finished up overturned, face down, inside the Vallcanera canal.

The same sources have said that there is currently no explanation as to the cause of the accident, which took place on a rural road, near the town’s industrial estate, as reported by 20minutos.

