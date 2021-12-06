Storm Barra: Met Office issues snow warnings in the UK

Storm Barra: Met Office issues snow and wind warnings in the UK. Thousands of people in the UK are still without power from Storm Arwen.

Storm Barra is the second named storm for the season. It is expected to hit the UK on Tuesday, and the Met Office has issued weather warnings for much of the UK.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The worst of the storm though is expected to hit in the west of Ireland. Both western and southern Scotland have been issued with snow warnings.

Power supplies were affected only days ago when Storm Arwen hit. Millions of households saw their supply disrupted. According to the Energy Networks Association (ENA) on Sunday afternoon more than 3,000 homes were still experiencing issues waiting to be reconnected.

Simon Partridge from the Met Office has warned that on Tuesday and Wednesday gale force winds of up to 50 miles an hour could hit. This will make it harder to reconnect homes that are still without power.

Kwasi Kwarteng the energy secretary spoke to the PA news agency and commented on the power outages to homes caused by storm Arwen. He said: “I think we can make the system a lot more resilient.

“I had an experience on 9 August 2019 when a million people in the south east were commuting and they had a power outage.

“Immediately after that we had a review and we looked at the system and we held the transport and train companies’ feet to the fire and we have got a more resilient system.

“That’s exactly what I want to happen this time.

“We will have a review, we will see if the distributor companies have enough infrastructure, we may even have enforcement action if necessary.”

