Spain officially has the smallest church in the world

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the smallest church in the world is the Santa Isabel de Hungria, which is only 1.96m² in size. It is located in the Malaga province of Andalucia, in the municipality of Benalmadena.

Constructed by Esteban Martin, between 1987 and 1994, this tiny place of worship can be found inside the Castillo de Colomares. It is a monument featuring many different architectural styles. Mr Martin reportedly built it as a tribute to the cultural exchange unleashed after the discovery of America in 1492 by Christopher Columbus.

The church is dedicated to Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, who dedicated her life to helping the most disadvantaged people. It has everything necessary to carry out services, being also consecrated by the Prior of the Monastery of La Rabida.

Benalmadena, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, is a popular holiday destination among British tourists for its high-quality beaches. But this municipality has many more tourist attractions that you should not miss.

In addition to of course visiting the Castle of Colomares, you can get lost in the streets of Benalmadena’s old town. Cobbled and decorated with a multitude of plants, they will make you discover the charm of the town.

Try the Jardines del Muro, designed by the Lanzarote artist Cesar Manrique. Here you will get the best views of the municipality from its beautiful natural viewpoint. The Stupa of Enlightenment is another landmark well worth taking in. Located on the outskirts of the town, this Buddhist monument, built in 2003, is 33 metres high, making it the largest stupa in the West, as reported by 20minutos.es.

