Six injured when car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft

By
Peter McLaren-Kennedy
-
0
^ injured when car trapped in hotel lift
Source: Hotel Gran Sardinero

Guests at the Gran Hotel Sardinero in Santander got more than what they bargained for on Sunday afternoon. Six people were injured with a car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft.

On Sunday the Cantabria emergency services were called to the hotel following an accident. On arriving at the hotel they found a car had fallen down the lift shaft in the hotel’s parking. Six people were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the emergency service staff. Four of the trapped passengers were taken by ambulance to the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital. The remaining two passengers were treated at the scene.

The rescue was attended by two crews who had to use a crane to remove the vehicle, as well as local police and the ambulance service. All in all more than 13 member of the emergency services were involved. The rescue is not known to have affected hotel services with guests still able to go around their normal business, however the parking was closed for some time whilst the rescue took place.
At this stage it is not known how the vehicle came to be down the lift shaft with the accident still under investigation by local authorities. The condition of the passengers who were injured with the car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft, is not clear at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here