Six injured when car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft

Guests at the Gran Hotel Sardinero in Santander got more than what they bargained for on Sunday afternoon. Six people were injured with a car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft.
On Sunday the Cantabria emergency services were called to the hotel following an accident. On arriving at the hotel they found a car had fallen down the lift shaft in the hotel’s parking. Six people were trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the emergency service staff. Four of the trapped passengers were taken by ambulance to the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital. The remaining two passengers were treated at the scene.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.