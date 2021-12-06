Six injured when car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft

The rescue was attended by two crews who had to use a crane to remove the vehicle, as well as local police and the ambulance service. All in all more than 13 member of the emergency services were involved. The rescue is not known to have affected hotel services with guests still able to go around their normal business, however the parking was closed for some time whilst the rescue took place.

At this stage it is not known how the vehicle came to be down the lift shaft with the accident still under investigation by local authorities. The condition of the passengers who were injured with the car trapped in a hotel elevator shaft, is not clear at this time.