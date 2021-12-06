Scarlett Johansson finally breaks silence on legal dispute with Disney

Actress Scarlett Johansson has finally broken the silence on her legal dispute with Disney, nearly two months after the millionaire lawsuit was settled.

The film release of Black Widow was set to be one of the biggest of the year, with the lead role played by Scarlett Johansson, accompanied by the charismatic Florence Pugh. However, the pandemic struck and the launch of the film was delayed. Finally, the film was released in July of this year in cinemas and on the streaming channel Disney+ simultaneously. The actress was less than pleased with this strategy, and she decided to sue Disney after the release of Black Widow for breach of contract.

According to the contract, a large part of Scarlett’s salary directly depended on how much money was made from the box office. It is estimated that the actress may have lost around 50 million dollars for the changes made to the film release. In response to Scarlett’s accusations, Disney retaliated and the dispute began.

Finally, after many talks and legal expenses, an agreement worth 40 million dollars was reached. Now that things have settled, Scarlett Johanssen has decided to break the silence.

“I think it’s important, in general, to know your worth and speak up for yourself,” the actress explained. She also acknowledged that the world of showbiz had changed and that maybe there would have been a time when she would have been blacklisted, but times have changed and it is necessary to fight and defend yourself.

It seems that the legal dispute has not affected her relationship with Disney at all, and there are currently talks of a new top-secret project involving the actress and the Marvel franchise.

"Know your worth and stand up for yourself." Scarlett Johansson speaks out at an @am_cinematheque event honoring her nearly two months after settling her lawsuit against Disney over her "Black Widow" pay. pic.twitter.com/d76WV0aesM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 1, 2021

________________________________________________________________________

