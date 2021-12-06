Ryanair cancels all flights to popular winter destination

Ryanair cancels all flights to a popular winter destination due to lack of clarity from the authorities.

Travellers will be disappointed to find out that the budget airline has cancelled all flights to and from Morocco until February. The company has blamed the government in Morocco.

The Moroccan government has already banned flights for two weeks due to the coronavirus. The ban came into force on November 29.

Jason McGuinness Ryanair’s Director of Commercial commented: “We deeply regret this disruption to our passengers from these cancelled Morocco flights until February 1, 2022, due to a lack of clarity from the Moroccan authorities on what to expect beyond their initial travel ban ruling to December 13.

“Ryanair regrets the unnecessary disruption caused and apologises to all of our passengers for this outcome, which is entirely beyond our control.”

Ryanair is offering refunds or free flight changes to affected passengers.


Morocco decided to ban flights from the country to “preserve the gains made by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic and protect citizens”.

The UK foreign office has advised travellers in Morocco to talk to their airline or tour operator, according to The Record. The foreign office commented: “The Moroccan Government has announced the suspension of all flights and ferry services to Morocco with effect from 11:59pm on 29 November for a period of two weeks.

“Some airlines, including Air France, Tui, Royal Air Maroc and Transavia, are continuing to provide commercial flights out of Morocco. Contact the airlines direct to make a booking.


“British nationals in Morocco who require consular assistance should call the British Embassy on + 212 (0) 537 63 33 33 and follow the voice menu for “option 4 – consular assistance’.”

