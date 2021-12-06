Rock legend John Miles dies aged 72



Singer and songwriter, John Miles, has passed away today, Monday, December 6, aged 72. His passing was confirmed by his management, who said he died “peacefully” in his sleep, surrounded by his family at his bedside.

“John was not only so kind and gentle but a brilliant musician and songwriter on the world stage”, commented John’s manager.

He was responsible for penning and performing one of the most iconic hit songs of the 1970s, ‘Music Was My First Love’, which topped the charts all around the world in 1976.

During a long career in the music business, John Miles had played with some of music’s biggest names, including playing in Tina Turner‘s backing band for many years. He also toured as a guitarist for Stevie Wonder, Joe Cocker, Andre Botticelli, and playing on ‘Outrider’, Jimmy Page’s 1988 album.

Fans of Eurovision should remember John for his involvement back in 1990. He wrote the track ‘Where I Belong’, which came second in that year’s competition.

John is succeeded by his wife of 50 years, Ellen, and his two children, and two grandchildren, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

