Revenge: Inmates ‘spike Arthur’s stepmother’s meals with salt’

Emma Tustin, 32, has been jailed for life for murdering her six-year-old stepson Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Reportedly inmates have taken revenge for the shocking torture that Arthur suffered at her hands at her home in Solihull in the West Midlands.

Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes has been convicted of manslaughter. He has been jailed for 21 years. The father shockingly encouraged Tustin to kill his son. He sent a text message saying “just end him”.

According to reports, inmates laced Tustin’s meals at Eastwood Park Prison to exact revenge. A major review is expected to be carried into the young boy’s death.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, Elaine Pritchard commented on how inmates had taken revenge on her former cellmate. She revealed: “Some of the things we did were cruel – but she was crueller to Arthur so she deserved it.”

She went on to add: “Emma hadn’t said anything about Arthur dying. She never mentioned him.”

Before Arthur died he had been forced to consume a minimum of 34 grams of salt. When he reached the hospital his sodium levels were considered to be “off the scale.”

Arthur’s grandfather believes that: “no punishment could be enough” for Arthur’s father and stepmother. He believes that the pair have “forfeited their right to live.”

