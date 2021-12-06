Promising motocross champion died in avalanche

Promising motocross Champion René Hofer, the young motocross star, died on Saturday, 4 December after being buried by an avalanche in the Alps in Salzburg, Austria.

The accident took place around midday, Saturday 4 December on a slope of the Lackenspitze mountain in the Lungau district, where a group of eleven young skiers were ascending the mountain.

Eight of them were swept away by a large mass of snow, about 200 metres wide and about 500 metres long, which fell from very close to the top of the mountain, at an altitude of 2,400 metres.

Three young people, including the motocross champion, were buried under huge layers of snow, up to 4.5 metres deep, said Christoph Wiedl, head of disaster control for the Lungau region. Their bodies were rescued “little by little” by rescue teams after a large-scale search operation involving five helicopters that lasted several hours.

Only one of them was still alive and was resuscitated at the scene, but he died shortly afterwards in the hospital. Two other injured members of the group were also hospitalised.

The Austrian rider rode for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and competed in the MX2 World Championship. He was a contender for the title in 2022. “René, a multi-time junior motocross champion and GP winner with a bright Grand Prix future ahead of him, will be remembered not only for his talent on the track but also for his approachable, fun-loving and friendly personality, along with his ever-present smile,” the team said in a message on Instagram.

