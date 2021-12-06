Paddleboarder dragged out to sea in Alicante

Paddleboarder dragged out to sea in Spain’s Alicante.

In Alicante, a young man has been rescued after he was dragged out to sea when he was paddleboarding. The Salvamento Marítimo boat Salvamar Mirfak swung into action to make the rescue off the coast of El Campello in Alicante. The man had been swept out to sea by intense winds.

The young man was caught up by an intense wind of 35 knots that dragged him out to sea on his board, according to the skipper of the Salvamar Mirfak boat, Juan Carlos Rodríguez.

He required medical assistance after he was rescued. He had not been wearing a wetsuit which was dangerous under these conditions and allowed his body temperature to drop dramatically. The man was taken to hospital.

Salvamento Marítimo took to Facebook and commented on the rescue. The organisation said:

“Paddlesurfer in distress #ElCampello

“Our centre #Valencia mobilises the salvamar Mirfak which locates, rescues the missing person and calls for medical assistance on arrival @PuertoAlicante given his low body temperature.”

The man was successfully rescued but no further details regarding his condition are known at this time.

