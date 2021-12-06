More fissure openings detected in La Cumbre volcano

The Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) reported yesterday, December 6, that large cracks or fissure openings have been detected in the main cone of the La Cumbre volcano in La Palma.

This phenomenon is currently being monitored by experts to determine its causes and possible consequences.

The fissure openings have arisen after the reactivation of the effusive focus located to the west of the main cone. At the moment, the lava is flowing through a volcanic tube, which has several tunnels, from which two lava flows are moving westwards on top of previous lava flows.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Similarly, several emission centres associated with east-west fissure openings to the west of Mountain Cogote opened Saturday at midday, from which several very fluid and degassed lava flows started to ooze. These lava flows are moving at high velocity towards the west, over previously unaffected terrain, and are now arriving near the cliff in the area of Las Hoyas.

Intermediate and deep seismicity continues at low values and the tremor level is between medium and low values with less variability.

The volcano on La Palma has been active for a couple of months now, it has shown signs of peaking and troughing, although now, with the new fissure openings detected scientists need to study the volcano more to learn what this means for the stability of La Cumbre volcano.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.