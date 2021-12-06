Manhunt in Valencia after teenager fatally stabbed

A manhunt is underway this evening in the Valencian municipality of Burjassot after the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy. It is reported by witnesses that a fight had taken place between two teenagers in La Granja park at around 6.30pm, with police officers responding to the location after calls were made to 112 emergencies.

The perpetrator fled the scene before the police arrived, leaving his victim seriously injured. Several young people at the scene had tried to assist the bleeding boy by applying tissues to his wounds. Local Police officers arrived and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres, but the boy was already in cardiorespiratory arrest.

A SAMU ambulance arrived minutes later, with medics taking over and trying CPR for more than 30 minutes. The doctor confirmed the teenage boy dead at around 7.30pm.

It is believed that the perpetrator had gone looking for the other boy on purpose, after one witness informed levante-emv.com that he had even asked them for the exact location of the park.

A couple who saw exactly what happened explained to the newspaper that the two boys engaged in a shouting match before coming to blows. At one point, they claim the now deceased boy told the other one, “f**k you’re dead”. It was then that the other pulled out a knife and stabbed him twice in his side.

Other witnesses confirmed the suspect arrived with three girls, one of them a known resident of Burjassot. National Police investigators have since taken charge and are reportedly looking into this information. Officers from the murder squad have been questioning a group of other teenagers who were present at the time of the incident.

Forensic officers from Valencia arrived at the scene to initiate their search for evidence. It was revealed that Local Police officers discovered the alleged murder weapon after it had been discarded. This knife is now in the custody of the forensic police to carry out all relevant DNA and fingerprint tests.

A mobile phone has also been recovered, believed to have been dropped by the aggressor during the fight. Apparently, one of the witnesses kicked and smashed the phone in a fit of anger so the police have not yet been able to open it.

As the victim was not carrying identification, the police have not been able to trace his family. None of the others in the vicinity at the time recognised him, so it is thought he was not a resident of the Burjassot. A judge has given permission for the removal of the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IMLV) of Valencia, where an autopsy will take place this Tuesday 7.

