Man kidnapped in Marbella and tortured with ice for days. 12 people have now been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Officers from the National Police have arrested 12 people linked to a kidnapping in Marbella. The kidnappers tortured and held the man for five days in Coin. They also demanded more than 1 euros million for the victim’s release. The kidnappers believed that the victim had stolen a large shipment of drugs from them.

The man was kidnapped from Marbella in September. According to an eyewitness the man was kidnapped by five men. The kidnappers turned up carrying firearms and sprays.

Officers investigated a group of drug dealers based in Marbella, Coín, Benalmádena and in Ceuta. The man was successfully rescued by the police after having been tortured both physically and psychologically.

The man was subjected to being beaten all over his body. He also suffered from hypothermia after his kidnappers placed bags of ice over him. He was also deprived of sleep and constantly threatened by his attackers.

According to the police, the criminal gang responsible for the kidnapping had members specialised in targeting and capturing victims. The criminal organisation used spy cameras and drones along with other technology to locate people of interest to them.

12 arrests were made including the leader of the organisation. Of the people arrested four have been remanded in prison by order of the courts.

