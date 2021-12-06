Italy: unvaccinated people barred from restaurants, cinemas and public events

Starting today, unvaccinated people are barred from restaurants, cinemas and public events in Italy.

Today, December 6, marks the implementation of the ‘Super Green Pass’, a certificate held only by those who have been vaccinated or who have had COVID. Until January 15 at the earliest, the unvaccinated will not be able to attend bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, theatres, museums, stadiums or sporting events.

Previously, it had been possible to enter such enclosed spaces with a standard ‘Green Pass’. Unlike the new ‘Super Green Pass’, the standard one previously also allowed entry to those who had tested negative in the previous 48 hours. The standard ‘Green Pass’ is still accepted at work and on public transport.

Mario Draghi’s government hopes that these new restrictive measures will force unvaccinated people to change their minds in order to avoid being excluded from social activities. The rules do not apply to under-12s or to people who are exempt from the vaccine due to medical reasons.

From today, checks have increased throughout Italy and there are hefty fines for people caught without a health certificate. In Rome, for example, there are more than 100 local police officers dedicated to carrying out checks. The first person to pay such a fine was a 50-year-old man who was caught getting off a bus without a Covid Passport. The man, fined 400 euros, claimed that he had planned to get vaccinated in the next few days.

Managers of businesses that fail to make sure that all clients have a COVID certificate risk fines of between 400 and 1,000 euros. Anyone who goes to work for five days without a ‘Green Pass’ risks being suspended from work and having to pay a fine of between 600 and 1,500 euros.

Currently, more than 87% of the Italian population over 12 has been vaccinated. It is estimated that around 6.5 million Italians are reluctant to get vaccinated. The social research institute Censis shared some surprising data in their yearly report, published last Friday: “for 5.9% of Italians (more than 3 million people), COVID simply doesn’t exist. For 10.9% (almost 6 million people), the vaccine is useless and ineffective. For 31.4%, it is an experimental drug, and people who get vaccinated are guinea pigs. For 12.7%, science does more damage than good”.

