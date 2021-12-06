ICU staff test positive for COVID after Christmas Party

Despite all the warnings around the increase in COVID-19 infections, the Regional University Hospital of Malaga has an outbreak of the virus. The news that ICU staff test positive for COVID-19 after a Christmas dinner attended by some 170 people comes as no surprise.

Staff attending the Christmas dinner were all tested prior to the event which took place at a local Malaga restaurant. Following the dinner, which lasted well into the evening, around 60 of the staff treated positive for the virus.

It is understood all the infected workers come from the intensive care unit (ICU) placing pressure on those unaffected to maintain the high standard of care. To ensure that patients are unaffected, the hospital has mobilised doctors and nurses from other departments including accident and emergency.

As a result of the outbreak all other departments have been placed on alert. Shifts have had to be changed and Christmas plans changed.

The alarm bells rang over the weekend with the first positives being recorded on Friday. All the staff have been vaccinated and most are said to be asymptomatic. As is protocol, they have all been placed under quarantine.

The news that ICU staff test positive for COVID is a warning to the public about the infectiousness of the disease and the need for caution at this time of year.

