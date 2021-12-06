German cops accused of not sharing Madeleine McCann evidence



German Prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, is leading an investigation into the 2007 disappearance in Portugal of Madeleine McCann. Wolters has been accused by British detectives of withholding crucial evidence that he recently claimed to have uncovered.

The German said he believes that his team has damning evidence against 44-year-old Christian Brueckner. His main suspect is a convicted paedophile who is currently in prison in Germany, and Wolters recently said that he, and his team, were “100% convinced” of Brueckner’s guilt in killing Madeleine. “We have that evidence now”, he said.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, who is a part of their ongoing £12.5million Operation Grange into the disappearance, they have not had any information shared with them by the Germans. As far as the British side is concerned, she is still classified as a missing person.

“It seems extraordinary our officers are so much in the dark. It begs the question why we are still bothering to run an inquiry if the Germans are so dominant”, commented one former Met Police detective.

The source said, “The German police have chosen to play things close to their chests. We can only assume they have some bombshell evidence they have chosen to keep secret”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

