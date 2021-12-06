German cops accused of not sharing Madeleine McCann evidence

By
Chris King
-
0
German cops accused of not sharing Madeleine McCann evidence
German cops accused of not sharing Madeleine McCann evidence. image: Twitter

German cops accused of not sharing Madeleine McCann evidence

German Prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, is leading an investigation into the 2007 disappearance in Portugal of Madeleine McCann. Wolters has been accused by British detectives of withholding crucial evidence that he recently claimed to have uncovered.

The German said he believes that his team has damning evidence against 44-year-old Christian Brueckner. His main suspect is a convicted paedophile who is currently in prison in Germany, and Wolters recently said that he, and his team, were “100% convinced” of Brueckner’s guilt in killing Madeleine. “We have that evidence now”, he said.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, who is a part of their ongoing £12.5million Operation Grange into the disappearance, they have not had any information shared with them by the Germans. As far as the British side is concerned, she is still classified as a missing person.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“It seems extraordinary our officers are so much in the dark. It begs the question why we are still bothering to run an inquiry if the Germans are so dominant”, commented one former Met Police detective.

The source said, “The German police have chosen to play things close to their chests. We can only assume they have some bombshell evidence they have chosen to keep secret”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here