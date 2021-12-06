Sad news out of the UK yesterday. December 5, which leads to fresh heartbreak for Queen Elizabeth as her closest aide and confidant, Ann Fortune Fitzroy dies at the age of 101.

The Dowager Duchess of Grafton, passed away peacefully just 3 months before her 102nd birthday. The Dowager Duchess was the Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting for almost seven decades and Mistress of the Robes, the most Senior Lady-in-Waiting, for over 50 years. Even though she was mostly retired recently, still liked to keep her hand in the game and made her Majesty was well cared for.

The Duchess’ death brings more heartbreak for the Queen after what can only be described as a tumultuous year. She was one of the Queen’s closest and loyal friends.

Ann first joined the Royal Household in 1953, which was the same year of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

She became the Lady of the Bedchamber for the Queen, and later Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the New Year’s Honours list 1965.

She was appointed the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in 1980, an honour given by the Queen for services to the sovereign.

The relationship between the two was so close that the Queen was made the godmother to Ann’s second daughter in 1954.

The latest heartbreak for the Queen comes after the sad death of her husband, Prince Philip in April.

The Duchess was only one of two Mistresses of the Robes during the Queen’s reign. A role that used to give responsibility for the sovereign’s clothes and jewellery. This enabled the close friendship to grow hence enhancing the heartbreak for the Queen now.

A former Royal Footman said about the Duchess:

Wearing a full-length dark woollen coat with bright multi-coloured Hermes silk headscarf, and black patent leather, low-heeled court shoes, I saw Her Grace sweeping across the gravel forecourt and up the few low, red-carpeted steps to the Privy Purse door, and into the Palace.

I remember The Duchess being very well-spoken with impeccable manners, just like Her Majesty, and always presented with a subtle application of make-up in natural colours, and the very sweet scent of Floris perfume – quite elegant.”

Our condolences to the Duchess’ family and friends!

