Former officials slam DOJ for lack of action on ‘criminal’ Trump

Former officials slam the Department of Justice (DOJ) for lack of action on who they now term as ‘criminal’ Trump.

Several former U.S. government officials are expressing anger over what they see as the Dept. of Justice and the Biden administration’s lack of impetus to protect the fundamentals of American democracy. This mainly refers to the lack of prosecution of the former president, Donald ‘criminal’ Trump, and those who were involved in the Capitol hill events on January 6.

Former press secretary Joe Lockhart from the Clinton administration pointed on Monday, December 6 to Donald Trump’s apparent admission Sunday night that he intentionally obstructed justice by firing then-FBI Director Jim Comey. Lockhart, now a CNN political analyst, slated the Dept. of Justice for having “no interest in bringing ‘criminal’ Trump to justice.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Why should anyone have confidence in our system of Justice where lawyers lie to get on SCOTUS and criminals walk free,” he asked.

Former U.S. Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub shared his thoughts on ‘criminal’ Trump on Monday morning, December 6. “There’s a country where a deposed leader tried to overthrow the government, with help from top military leaders, and his allies have spent the last year rigging the next election,” Shaub said, apparently referring to ‘criminal’ Trump, “No-one has been held accountable. But that country is hosting a democracy and anti-corruption summit.”

President Joe Biden is hosting a “virtual Summit for Democracy, bringing together over 100 participants, representing governments, civil society and private sector leaders,” on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10 according to the White House.

“The government of that country,” Shaub continued, “is excluding domestic watchdog groups from the summit and its preparations — to keep the focus on foreign corruption and off the lack of accountability for the corruption of the last administration and the current one’s refusal to support reforms.”

On Sunday, December 5, Shaub accused members of Congress and their staff of living “in a universe where it’s 1991” “while in the real world”, he exclaimed, “it’s more like Germany before Hitler took power”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.