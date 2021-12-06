Dutch Princess Beatrix tests positive for COVID

The Dutch Princess Beatrix, the mother of King Willem-Alexander and former Queen of the Netherlands, has tested positive for COVID.

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands has tested positive for COVID and is currently recovering at home, informed the Dutch Royal House. The official statement informs the public that the Princess got tested due to symptoms of a mild cold, and that she is currently self-isolating at home and following the official guidelines for people who have tested positive. According to the statement, all those who have been in close contact with the Princess have been informed.

She has so far not had any serious symptoms, and she will hopefully continue this way until the end of the quarantine, which is expected to last for about a week. Unfortunately, she will miss Princess Amalia’s eighteenth birthday tomorrow, December 7.

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands has been fully vaccinated for several months, and she received a booster shot just a few days before going on her official trip to the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curaçao at the end of November.

