Drunk German lorry driver flees police for 150km on the Costa Blanca. The lorry driver was five times over the limit and smashed into another vehicle.

A 48-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for being five times over the drink-drive limit. He has also been accused of reckless driving, resisting arrest and serious disobedience.

The driver was arrested in Valencia’s Alzira after a 150-kilometre police chase. He has now been presented before the Alzira Magistrate’s Court. The courts decided to provisionally release the driver.

The shocking incident happened on Friday, December 3 at around 5pm. The lorry driver was involved in an accident at kilometre 16 on the A70 in Alicante before fleeing. Reportedly the driver hit the back of one vehicle which then crashed into a car.

An off-duty Guardia Civil officer witnessed the incident. The officer had been driving behind the lorry at the time. The officer attempted to intercept the lorry at the El Campello exit. The driver fled though along the AP-7, heading towards Valencia.

The driver was able to flee for 150 kilometres before finally being stopped. The driver was driving recklessly during the chase.

Guardia Civil officers were finally able to stop the lorry at around 9pm with the help of two other lorry drivers. The pursuit finally came to an end at an old tollbooth in Valencia’s Silla.

