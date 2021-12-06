Driver fined €1,000 for using a dashcam in his vehicle

By
Chris King
-
0
Driver fined €1,000 for using a dashcam in his vehicle
Driver fined €1,000 for using a dashcam in his vehicle. image: creative commons

Driver fined €1,000 for using a dashcam in his vehicle

Many drivers have invested in a dashcam at some point with the idea of fitting it in their vehicle, maybe in the hope of capturing insurance footage in the event of their having an accident. Some might use it simply to try and record an interesting event while driving. Others might install one as a form of security, to record images while they leave their car unattended.

The current laws in Spain do not prohibit the installation of such a device in vehicles. Having said that, a driver in A Coruña found out recently that there is a regulation applying to the consequences of using this type of recording device.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Stopped by the Local Police whilst out driving, they questioned his having a dashcam on show. He justified the use of it by explaining that his vehicle had been the subject of recent vandalism, and that he had subsequently fitted the cam in the hope of catching the perpetrators, or at least scaring them from doing it again with the cam visible.

The officers raised the question to the Spanish Agency for Data Protection, with the result being a €1,000 fine. He was told that even though the dashcam itself is not prohibited, what is illegal, is to capture images on the outside of the vehicle.

They explained that he must have a justified reason to record external images, and that in their opinion, he was not justified in capturing images of the innocent members of the public who might appear in the view of his dashcam while the vehicle is stopped, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here