Debenhams returns: Department store opens new shop

Earlier this year Debenhams closed its last branch following its liquidation and the acquisition of the name and online trading platform by Boohoo.com. Now Boohoo has announced the return of Debenhams on the high street as the department store opens new shop.

Boohoo acquired the Debenhams‘ brand for a whopping £55million believing in the online value of the name. At the time there was no talk of the store returning to the high street. However they have now opened a new store in Manchester’s Arndale shopping centre, a flagship beauty store that signals what is to come.

The department store’s new shop covers two floors and measures 7,552 sq ft and in the words of its owners, aims to create a “fresh, modern, and unique” space. Boohoo believe that in the new store they have “harnessed its beloved heritage while rebranding its aesthetic”.

The Arndale store is a beauty only outlet keeping in line with the company’s online offer., effectively offering the same products and brands.

Speaking about the opening Jeanette Whithear, Beauty and Homeware Director at Debenhams.com, said: “We are delighted to be opening Debenhams.com Beauty store, within the Manchester Arndale, especially as this is the home of the Boohoo Group. It feels like an organic location for this exciting retail space, within the heart of the city. Since April we have reintroduced multiple brands to Debenhams.com, as well as new ones, that have really grown the offering for our customers.”

Continuing she said: “With the next step of Debenhams.com Beauty journey, I’m excited to see the cross over from our digital and physical elements come to life within the space as well as our range of brands increase dramatically into 2022.”

Referring to the opening Scott Linard, Portfolio Director at owners of the Arndale property group M&G, said it was a “great boost…for bricks and mortar retail and demonstrates that there will continue to be a balance between online and in-person shopping”.

The news that the department store opens new shop is counter to recent trends with online shopping having led to the closures of many physical stores.

