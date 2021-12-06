A cyber-attack forces supermarket chain SPAR to close stores temporarily.

A spokesperson told Sky News that “more than 300 stores had been affected by the incident, though some had avoided closing by switching to cash payments. The cyber-attack had impacted all of the company’s IT systems and left staff without access to emails”.

“We are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“It is currently impacting stores’ ability to process card payments meaning that a number of SPAR stores are currently closed to shoppers or only taking cash payments.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” the statement added.

A spokesperson for the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said: “We are aware of an issue affecting Spar stores and are working with partners to fully understand the incident”.

“The NCSC has published guidance for organisations on how to effectively detect, respond to and resolve cyber incidents,” they added.

The supermarket chain has over 2,600 locations in the UK, luckily, the cyber-attack only affected approximately 330 of those stores, all of which are located in the North of England. The incident happened yesterday, December 5. The stores affected by the cyber-attack are now operational but for cash only transactions until the problem is resolved.

