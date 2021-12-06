Creating your will with Golden Leaves

MANY expats who have moved to Spain from the UK will have a British will, but having a will in Spain is also essential to ensure that your valuables go where you want them to, and Golden Leaves can put you in touch with experts who can help you create one.

Setting our your will in Spain could also make the process of inheritance easier for your loved ones and also add tax savings, which is why Golden Leaves suggests making one.

It is also important to have a Spanish will in place to ensure that the time comes, these decisions are not taken out of your hands and left to others to make on your behalf.

A pre-paid funeral plan will also ensure that your loved ones do not have to organise your service in a different country and another language.

It will also help beat rising funeral costs.

The process of making a will can be a difficult one. Not only does it mean that you need to consider your own mortality, but you also need to consider who you would prefer to benefit from your savings, your belongings, and perhaps even your house.

While making important decisions regarding your will may not be easy, it will make things easier for those you leave behind. Additionally, failing to plan your will could result in your savings, your belongings and your house being left in the wrong hands.

At Golden Leaves their expert partners can help you create your will, to make sure that your valuables go where you want them to.

To begin creating your will, Golden Leaves suggests considering a number of important planning issues.

They suggest that you consider whether as an expat you are concerned about long-term care fees and managing your care options for when you are older. They also say that you should consider what will happen to your assets if your partner remarries after your death and making sure that your children still receive what you intended.

It is also important to consider what happens if you leave your assets to your children and they get divorced, or what happens if you leave your assets to your partner or children and they have financial difficulties.

Finally, a will should also set out if you were unable to manage your financial affairs or personal welfare due to some form of incapacity who you would like to act on your behalf.

For expats with property or assets overseas, with different legal systems, it is essential to have a correct and locally compatible will. This way, you can avoid leaving your loved ones with a lengthy and expensive legal succession process, and confusion as to your intentions. Also, valuable tax savings can be achieved with proper documentation.

Golden Leaves can put you in touch with our local experts to ensure you have all the advice you need in relation to having a will drafted.

To begin creating your will to ensure your assets go where you want them to, contact Golden Leaves, who will put you in touch with their expert partners.

Golden Leaves will also be able to help you choose the right pre-paid funeral plan for you to ensure your loved ones are not left with further costs.

