The Regional Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Reconciliation has set up a Child abuse prevention Whatsapp number for minors to report incidents.

The incorporation of this app responds to the regulation of Law 4/2021, of 27 July, on Childhood and Adolescence of Andalucia, as it represents a new channel of communication with citizens, especially aimed at children and adolescents who are victims of child abuse but cannot find a way to report it safely.

The telephone number for communications via WhatsApp is 689 96 75 01, available 24 hours a day.

With the incorporation of WhatsApp, minors and adolescents with have a new channel of access to child abuse prevention authorities, which also allows them to send and receive images, screenshots, videos, audios, etcetera. This line, which will be provided by the Andalucian Telecare Service, managed by the Andalucian Agency for Social Services and Dependency, means that the Andalucian Administration has activated a channel of communication more suited to the habits of children and adolescents, who are very familiar and comfortable with this form of communication.

According to the Regional Ministry in a statement, this new channel must ensure the identification of the person who contacts in case of communication of possible situations of mistreatment, ensuring, in any case, their privacy. Another of the advantages is the possibility for children and adolescents to request help without the knowledge of the person responsible for the child abuse.

Through this number, communications made are only made by instant messages. Calls cannot be received through this number. For telephone contacts, the Regional Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Reconciliation has other telephone lines dedicated to children and adolescents which are also answered by the Andalucian Telecare Service and offer free information 24 hours a day, every day of the week and also channel possible situations of abuse affecting minors in Andalucia, so that they can be offered immediate attention.

To facilitate the communication of possible cases of child abuse, in addition to the WhatsApp channel that has now been set up, the telephone number 900 85 18 18 is also available for under -18s to make verbal contact. Through this line, these situations are reported to the competent services, which will take the necessary actions to ensure the welfare of minors, guaranteeing the anonymity of the call if so desired.

