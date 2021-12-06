Body of missing Spanish man discovered. The young man had gone missing in early November.

The body of the young man who disappeared in Spain’s Valladolid on November 2, has been discovered in Cabezón in Valladolid. The Sos Desaparecido Association had alerted people to the man’s disappearance on November 12. The organisation had launched a campaign to find Lucas Hernández Martínez.

Lucas Hernández was a resident of the La Victoria neighbourhood. His body was located by officers from the Guardia Civil. The body was discovered in the river next to the Cabezón de Pisuerga bridge.

The government delegation has not released any more details other than the fact that the man’s body has been found.

According to the Sos Desaparecido Association, Lucas Hernández Martínez was 1.85 metres tall and had a slim build. He had blond hair and green eyes.

No further details are known at this time.

