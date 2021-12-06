40 people evacuated due to large fire in Almeria

40 people were evacuated on Sunday due to a large fire in Almeria, in the municipality of Roquetas de Mar.

A total of 40 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure and a woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on Sunday, December 5, in the municipality of Roquetas de Mar, Almeria.

According to a report from the 112 emergency services, the incident took place at around 6:20 p.m., when the first of around twenty phone calls from witnesses was made to the emergency services. Residents of the area reported a fire in a block of flats on Avenida Pedro Muñoz de Seca in the town of Aguadulce.

All 40 people who were evacuated by firefighters were able to return home safely, except the residents of the flat where the fire broke out. Two of the rooms in the flat were damaged by the flames, and the rest was affected by smoke.

Medical professionals also treated a woman on the scene for smoke inhalation. The local police, firefighters, civil guard, and health services were all involved in putting out the fire and responding to the victims.

