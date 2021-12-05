Valencia youth arrested for throwing drugs over a detention centre wall



National Police officers in Valencia have arrested a 19-year-old youth suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking. This comes after he apparently supplied narcotic substances and medicines to the inmates of the CIE immigration detention centre.

In a statement from the force, it reports that officers in charge of CIE security, after detecting that someone was allegedly throwing drugs at the inmates from the outside, located a ball wrapped in black tape. Upon opening the ball they found that it contained what appeared to be hashish, along with 96 pills of a form of medication.

Along with the ball, the security guards also found two poles made of newspaper and tied with mask string. At the ends of the poles was a hook-shaped wire, presumably all used as a mechanism to hook the drug launched from the outside of the CIE.

A specific security operation was put into action, that soon observed an individual circulating on a scooter outside the perimeter wall, acting in a vigilant manner. At one point, he was seen to extract something from inside his pants with the intention of throwing it inside the centre.

The officers immediately identified themselves, and the suspect fled, but was eventually intercepted by the police. A search of the detained man uncovered a ball, similar to the one found days before at the CIE. Inside, it contained what appeared to be about four grams of cocaine, around six grams of marijuana, seven capsules of apparently, Lyrica, and five tablets of an unknown substance.

He was subsequently arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime. It was discovered that the detainee had a police record, and was in an irregular situation in Spain. As a result, he has been brought to justice, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.