US Intelligence thinks Russia will attack Ukraine in “early 2022”

According to a report from Washington, US Intelligence thinks that Russia will attack Ukraine as soon as “early 2022”.

Various American media outlets have been given access to the report from Washington, which gathers evidence of Russia’s growing military presence on the border with Ukraine. There are currently 50 divisions of the Russian armed forces deployed at different points along the border. There are an estimated 70,000 – 94,000 Russian soldiers in the area, with “newly arrived tanks and artillery”, according to Washington.

“The Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine as soon as early 2022 with a scale of forces twice what we saw this past spring during Russia’s snap exercise near Ukraine’s borders,” stated a member of Biden’s government. “The plans involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, along with armor, artillery and equipment,” he added.

The report sought to confirm the warnings that Biden’s government has been repeating over the last few days about the possibility of an attack from Russia on Ukraine.

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated this week on a visit to Latvia that President Putin could order an offensive against Ukraine at any moment. “Now, we don’t know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade,” he said. “We do know that he’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order should he so decide”.

US President Biden has said that he is in contact with his allies in Europe and Ukraine and is prepared to apply economic sanctions and take military measures should Russia attack.

Putin has insisted that the talk of invasion of Ukraine is just a rumour, but the Kremlin has started a national propaganda campaign that accuses the Ukrainian leaders of being puppets of the West, promoting hate against Russia and not acting in the best interest of the Ukrainian people.

