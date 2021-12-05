Three columns of light illuminate the sky in La Palma in tribute to those most affected by volcano

Three columns of light will illuminate the sky over the Christmas period in La Palma in tribute to those who have been most affected by the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption.

La Palma is paying tribute to the neighbourhoods most affected by the volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja, Todoque, Las Manchas and La Laguna, by projecting three columns of light as a symbol of respect and solidarity to them. The columns are being projected from the municipality of Los Llanos de Ariadne over the Christmas period.

The La Palma City Council wanted to give something to their citizens and create a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy, and on the evening of Friday, December 3, they turned on the Christmas lights and the three columns of light, which can be seen all over the island.

This year, unlike previous years, there has not been a formal ceremony in which the lights were turned on, but the festive atmosphere can still be felt. The Department of Festivals organised the three columns of light in a show of solidarity towards those who have lost their homes.

The mayor of Los Llanos, Noelia García, considers that the columns of light are “a tribute to the residents of the three neighbourhoods and a sign that we feel close to them and that we are, and will continue to be, a united people”.

The Department of Festivals has opted for efficient lighting systems in order to reduce the amount of energy used and for decorations that have been made by the team themselves, using decorations from previous years and recycled materials.

