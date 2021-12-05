The Ministry intervenes

SPAIN’S Ministry of Transport ordered Orihuela city hall to revoke permission to build more than 2,200 properties in Cala Mosca.

These plans, confirmed last September, are already opposed not only by opposition parties on the city council like CLARO or Cambiemos Orihuela, but also residents anxious to save the last unbuilt kilometre of Orihuela Costa’s coastline.

The Ministry of Transport’s opposition is based on the development’s effect on the already-saturated N-332 main road, which Carreteras (General Directorate for Roads) spelled out in an unfavourable report in August 2019.

There were deficiencies in city hall’s Traffic Study, the report argued, as plans failed to present “correctly and coherently” the N-332’s protection zones. The report also complained that the study did not establish noise pollution measures but although city hall produced another Traffic Stud, this again failed to meet with Carreteras’ approval.

Last July the Roads authority issued yet another report, announcing that its decisions were binding, prompting the development company to complain in writing about the Ministry report.

The company also requested a meeting with the Roads authority although according to reports in the provincial media, the promoter and Carreteras are already in talks to reach agreement regarding the development’s road links.

Meanwhile, Carreteras maintains that by definitively approving Cala Mosca project, Orihuela city hall has disregarded highways’ legislation while ignoring the unfavourable reports.

The Ministry now wants city hall to annul last September’s go-head without ruling out legal action, should it not comply.