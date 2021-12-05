Ten best-selling cars in Spain during November



According to the Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Automobiles and Trucks (Anfac), there was a pronounced drop in the number of cars and SUVs registered in Spain during November 2021.

There was apparently a decrease of 12.3 per cent compared to the same month of 2020, with a total of 66,399 units sold. If we compare these data with those of the same month of 2019, it marks a drop of 28.7 per cent.

Regarding registrations for the year so far, a reported total of 773,396 units have been sold. This is 4 per cent more than in the first eleven months of 2020, but 33 per cent less than in the same period of 2019.

If we analyse the figures by sales channels, we see that rentals register the worst drop, with a decrease in sales of 23 per cent, with 3,230 units. The retail channel is the one that decreased the least, specifically 11.1 per cent, after delivering 34,436 units.

Noemi Navas, the communications director of Anfac, explained, “Although the reasons why sales do not grow remain the same as in previous months (the shortage of semiconductors, and the fall in demand due to the economic crisis derived from the pandemic), it is necessary that urgent measures be activated to alleviate the consequences”.

“The amendments included in the General State Budgets for the automotive sector, referred to very important fiscal issues to advance in the recovery of the market, the renewal of the park, and in promoting electrification”, she continued.

Adding, “The final text supposes a negative impact that aggravates the problems in this very negative situation. It is necessary to activate a comprehensive policy for the automotive sector, and agile, forceful, and far-reaching measures”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Here are the 10 best-selling brands in Spain during November 2021:

10. Seat Arona – 1,328 units registered