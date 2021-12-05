Strictly stars could be instantly eliminated after big rule change

Strictly stars could be instantly eliminated from the show if they catch COVID, after a big rule change made by the bosses.

Although Strictly Come Dancing is nearing the end of its 2021 series, a big rule change means that things could change completely at any moment.

The semi-finals are to take place next weekend, but bosses have been forced to make a drastic decision due to rising cases of the new Omicron variant around the world.

Previously, participants in the show who tested positive for COVID had been given a week before they had to leave, as with former contestants Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, but now they will be eliminated immediately.

The semi-finalist couples are Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. A source said all participants are taking extra caution with social distancing measures.

The current favourites to win the show are Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

