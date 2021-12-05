Stars come out for ASOKA

STAR, the annual Christmas concert in aid of ASOKA, returns for its 10th edition on Saturday December 18 at 7pm.

Christmas musical favourites meet in a fun and emotional evening, as the Orihuela and Orihuela Costa animal rescue shares its success in homing animals across the region and Europe.

The concert has specially-created projections showing the volunteers’ work, and daily life in the rescue with many images of adopted animals with their new families.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The concert will be held at the La Lonja Concert Hall in Orihuela’s Calle Aragon, next to Telepizza with plenty of on-road parking near Consum.

Tickets cost €5 and can be booked at Networks Theatre (Calle San Agustín 25).

There will also be a donation point for any food or much-needed blankets to keep the abandoned animals warm.

For more information, ring 966740251.