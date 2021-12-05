Stars come out for ASOKA

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Fund-raiser for Orihuela and Orihuela Costa animal rescue, ASOKA Photo credit: ASOKA

STAR, the annual Christmas concert in aid of ASOKA, returns for its 10th edition on Saturday December 18 at 7pm.

Christmas musical favourites meet in a fun and emotional evening, as the Orihuela and Orihuela Costa animal rescue shares its success in homing animals across the region and Europe.

The concert has specially-created projections showing the volunteers’ work, and daily life in the rescue with many images of adopted animals with their new families.

The concert will be held at the La Lonja Concert Hall in Orihuela’s Calle Aragon, next to Telepizza with plenty of on-road parking near Consum.

Tickets cost €5 and can be booked at Networks Theatre (Calle San Agustín 25).

There will also be a donation point for any food or much-needed blankets to keep the abandoned animals warm.


For more information, ring 966740251.

