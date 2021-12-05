Shop and win in San Fulgencio

SAN FULGENCIO town hall is promoting local commerce over the Christmas season.

During the “Christmas in San Fulgencio, bringing business closer to you” campaign, which continues until December 19, the town hall is distributing 20,000 tickets amongst participating establishments.

These tickets – which shoppers receive each time they make a purchase -will enter a draw for vouchers worth €1,000, €600, €400 and €100.

“These can later be exchanged for purchases in establishments taking part in the campaign,” explained Local Development and Promotion councillor Ana Maria Villena.

The draw will take place during the Christmas Fair on December 19, where local businesses will also be present with stalls displaying their products.

Commerce councillor Darren Parmenter invited all San Fulgencio residents to take part in the campaign.

“This type of initiative promoting the town’s shops and establishments benefits both consumers and establishments,” he said.