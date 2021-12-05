Palmeral’s future assured

THANKS to Orihuela pupils, 600 palm more trees will one day be growing in the Palmeral forest.

The seedlings are currently house in the municipal nursery which was damaged during the storms and flooding caused of September 2019 but has now been repaired, Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio explained.

The plants were grown from date stones that fifth-year pupils from local primary schools planted last year in the Environment department’s The Palm forest in Your Hands project aimed at involving Orihuela’s young in the palm forest.

“These are authentic Orihuela palms germinated from carefully-selected species,” the councillor said.

City hall is now certified as a palm-grower by the regional government’s Agriculture department, guaranteeing that procedures are carried out correctly, Aparicio added.

“This means that we shall have enough reserves to ensure the continuity of future plantations,” he said.

In line with city hall’s Palmeral Master Plan, it will be necessary to plant 3,000 palms over the next 10 years in order to maintain the required density, Aparicio revealed.

“This year we have transplanted 350 young trees, with a further 368 ready in our nurseries,” he said.