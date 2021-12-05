Nigerian fraudster cons besotted Brit out of thousands

Nigerian fraudster cons besotted Brit out of £10,000. One of his other victims was terminally ill.

Fraudster Osagie Aigbonohan, 40, conned nine women using fake online profiles. One of his victims was so besotted she handed over nearly £10,000. Officers discovered that Aigbonohan had no legal right to be in the UK. He had used social media sites and dating sites to con nine women. He had also spoken to nearly 700 other potential victims.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that one woman was conned out of nearly £10,000. He had used the alias Tony Eden and over the space of 10 months had conned the besotted woman. She had lent him money to buy equipment for his business which was overseas.

On Friday, December 3, Aigbonohan appeared before Southwark Crown Court. He pled guilty to money laundering and fraud charges.

NCA operations manager Dominic Mugan commented: “Romance fraud is a particularly cruel crime that impacts victims both emotionally and financially, with victims often feeling like they’re the ones to blame.

“Aigbonohan showed total disregard for the victims in this case and was happy to commit further fraud by moving money between various fraudulently held accounts.

“It’s possible that he contacted more people than we know about. If you think you may have been a victim, or may be a victim in a similar case, we would urge you to report the details to Action Fraud.”

