News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

ROJALES BUDGET: Reduced, but no cuts to essential services Photo credit: Rojales town hall

Budget pact ROJALES has approved its €14.128 million Budget for 2022 thanks to votes from the Partido Popular’s six councillors as well as those of the 11 councillors belonging to the PSOE party which controls the town hall.  Spending next year has been cut by €250,504 although jobs have been created while allocations for social entities and investment have increased.

 

