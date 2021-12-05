New Google map features announced

Many of us could not live without a Google map these day, using the feature online or via the app for everything from where we can find a service or a business, what restaurants there are and what do people say about it, and yes probably most commonly for directions. So if you are a user, you will love the new Google map features.

So imagine a world in which you would know where your friends and family are at all times, where you would know how busy a restaurant or shopping centre is and where you could book a restaurant without having to call them. Well Google have listened and have started to introduce new map features.

How busy is it…

The first of the new Google map features is one that we have all used when using the app for directions, which is the best way to go, how busy is the road, are there any traffic jams I should know about? Well the new feature allows you to check how busy a place is by the number of people there. The new feature Busyness will show you how clogged any spot in the world is with people. So no more disappointment driving to your favourite beach, walk or restaurant to find that its overcrowded.

Where is…

Long a domain of Apple users with their “find my” app, the new Google map features will allow you to let family and friends where you are, if you are running late. This is a great function if you have diarised a date or a meeting and you are running late. If you have interested their contact details, Google will let them know without you having to do it.

More adaptions…

Google have also made changes to allow you to book restaurants online as they have the ability to track your itinerary. These enhancements will improve existing functions and bring greater synchronisation between maps, calendars and third party apps.

These new Google map features come at a great time with many of us Christmas shopping or worrying about how busy venues or areas are.

Although the changes were launched mid November they are still being rolled out and are not necessarily available everywhere.

