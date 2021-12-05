Mums hit by COVID urge pregnant women to get jabbed. Some mums have shared their harrowing COVID 19 stories in the hopes of encouraging pregnant women to get jabbed.

A campaign has been launched which shows the serious complications that unvaccinated mothers can go through with Covid.

One mum who caught COVID and was hospitalised revealed details about how she had to have an emergency C-section. Christina commented: “I went into hospital in my third trimester, and I thought I was going to deliver a baby but the next thing I know, I was being told I had COVID-19. Symptoms started to arise and I quickly deteriorated. I was rushed in for a CT scan because the doctors feared I was having a pulmonary embolism.

“I had to give birth via emergency c-section because there was concern that I could have a stillbirth. It was terrifying.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me and my baby; I’m still suffering with symptoms now along with the anxiety of not knowing how or when I’ll recover. I would urge pregnant women to get vaccinated because I don’t want anyone to experience what I went through.”

Another mum who also had COVID explained: “I caught COVID-19 during my second pregnancy in February earlier this year. At the time, the vaccine wasn’t available to me and I quickly took a turn for the worse. I was rushed into hospital and went straight into intensive care where my condition deteriorated and my son was delivered by emergency c-section.

“I was put to sleep and intubated, and my family were told it was unlikely I’d survive and to prepare for the worst. The day after I was intubated, the nurse told them they were going to switch the machine off, but instead I was transferred to an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which is a last resort for patients with severe heart and lung failure, and it saved my life.

“The first time I saw my son he was two months old. It’s the scariest experience of mine and my family’s life but I’m just grateful that me and my son are alive. If you’re unsure about getting vaccinated please come forward and get your jab, not everyone’s as lucky as I am.”

According to the UK government: “Data published last week by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows the vaccines are safe for mothers and their babies, with good birth outcomes for vaccinated women who had their babies up to August this year.

“There were no consistent differences between vaccinated women and all women in the figures for stillbirths, low baby birthweights and premature births.”

