More headroom required
CV-95 INCIDENT : Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon inspects the damage Photo credit: Eduardo Dolon

A LORRYDRIVER’S miscalculation caused extensive damage to the N-332 bridge over the CV-95 between Torrevieja and Orihuela.

The crane-lorry was heading in the direction of San Miguel de Salinas when the crane smashed into the bridge, displacing a horizontal concrete girder.  This remained intact although rubble fell to the road below, hitting the windscreen of a car travelling in the opposite direction.

According to witnesses, the car’s driver was the only person affected by the accident, as she suffered a panic attack and needed medical help.

The N-332 remained open while traffic on the affected section of the CV-95 was diverted towards the main road from the Finca La Ceñuela roundabout for vehicles driving towards Cartagena, and the La Veleta for those heading for Alicante.

