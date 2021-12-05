Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast is the most expensive on record

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast has turned out to be the most expensive on record after they have only made a single episode in a year despite a million-dollar contract.

After moving to the United States in March last year, Meghan and Harry had a quiet period of reflection before beginning to start new projects.

Producers and CEOS were more than willing to give the couple whatever they wanted, as they are a surefire way to grab the public’s attention. First came the contract with Netflix, worth around 100 million dollars, and the couple signed a contract with Spotify just a few weeks later. The exact amount is not known, but it is calculated to be worth around 20 million dollars.

The Netflix project is making slow progress, but making a documentary series is not the same as recording a podcast, which is what they agreed upon with Spotify. The idea was to release a series of audio programmes over 2021, and they even attended the platform’s large streaming event in February 2021 with other big stars.

Despite all this, the couple has only recorded a single 33-minute podcast. Calculations reveal that such minimal results mean that just one minute of audio cost 600,000 euros.

Angered Spotify bosses can see that Meghan and Harry have had time for other things: Harry has participated in other podcasts on different platforms, Meghan has published a children’s book, Meghan appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and both travelled to New York for three days. Surely they would have had time to record another 30-minute podcast at some point over a year? But the first and only episode was recorded in December 2020.

