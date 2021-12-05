Malaga driver faces prison after recording himself driving at 295 km/h on the AP-7.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating a 29-year-old man after he posted a video of himself driving at 295 kilometres an hour. The driver was seen speeding recklessly along the AP-7 Mediterranean motorway. He put the lives of other people at risk as he zigzagged across the road and even drove on the hard shoulder.

According to the Guardia Civil, two female passengers in the car tried to stop him from carrying out the dangerous manoeuvres. Reportedly the driver himself uploaded the video footage to social media which led to the Guardia Civil investigating the incident.

The driver is being investigated for crimes against road safety including reckless driving and disregarding other people’s lives. The case and the driver are now at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of Fuengirola in Malaga.

The Guardia Civil commented: “Anyone who drives a motor vehicle or moped with manifest recklessness and specifically endangers the life or integrity of persons shall be punished with a prison sentence of six months to two years and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one and up to six years”.

