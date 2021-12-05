Kate Garraway makes tearful revelation to Piers Morgan

Kate Garraway makes a tearful revelation to Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has revealed how her husband Derek Draper has said the words that she thought she would never hear again. Kate has been nursing Derek since he returned home earlier this year after spending 13 months in hospital fighting Covid.

Kate has tearfully revealed to Piers how Derek has finally said: “I love you.” The show was recorded last month and is set to air tonight before Kate takes over from host Piers.

Before the show, Derek managed to say three words to Piers, “hello” and “thank you.” Kate is determined to never give up on Derek. She explained: “It’s moments like that which make you realise he is there, and we have had others. He will turn to me and say “I love you.” He is there, he has fought so hard to stay in this world and I’m not giving up on him, ever.

“He will have moments of clarity, then it’s like he disappears but then he finds a voice.”

She went on to add: “It does feel like I have walked through a fiery furnace, or fell down a rabbit hole. The world went dark and I’m still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Covid has devastated him, from the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure the inflammation did pass through his brain. Fundamentally he is in a terrible state, but look: he’s alive.”

